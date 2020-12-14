LB | Seth Malcom

The Skinny: Malcom dominated the eight-man ranks so thoroughly that he became a bona fide Power Five prospect, which is something of a rarity. He played both ways and starred at both running back and linebacker at Fremont-Mills. He's got the kind of size and range that means he could project as either an inside linebacker or an outside linebacker at the next level. Where he ends up might depend on how he fills out or if NU's depth outside trails its numbers inside. Malcom is expected to be an early enrollee.