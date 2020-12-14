 Skip to main content
LB | Seth Malcom
LB | Seth Malcom

Seth Malcom

Seth Malcom is an eight-man football standout at Fremont-Mills in Iowa.

 Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil

The basics

Position: LB.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 200.

Hometown: Tabor, Iowa.

School: Fremont-Mills.

Date Committed: June 6, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota. 

Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander, Barrett Ruud. 

The Skinny: Malcom dominated the eight-man ranks so thoroughly that he became a bona fide Power Five prospect, which is something of a rarity. He played both ways and starred at both running back and linebacker at Fremont-Mills. He's got the kind of size and range that means he could project as either an inside linebacker or an outside linebacker at the next level. Where he ends up might depend on how he fills out or if NU's depth outside trails its numbers inside. Malcom is expected to be an early enrollee. 

