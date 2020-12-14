 Skip to main content
Randolph Kpai
LB | Randolph Kpai

  • Updated
Randolph Kpai

Randolph Kpai poses next to the Washington High School emblem on the gym wall last May in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Kpai is part of the Huskers' 2021 recruiting class as a linebacker.

 ARGUS LEADER

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: LB.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 200.

Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

School: Washington.

Date Committed: Jan. 2, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin.

Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud. 

The Skinny: Kpai jumped on board all the way back in January and hasn't wavered. He is an explosive player who has settled into playing linebacker over the course of his high school career. Even still, getting into a college weight program will be a big adjustment and, NU thinks, will lead to Kpai filling out into a long, athletic second-level player. Kpai is expected to be an early enrollee, so he'll be on campus in January. 

