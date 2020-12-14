LB | Randolph Kpai

The Skinny: Kpai jumped on board all the way back in January and hasn't wavered. He is an explosive player who has settled into playing linebacker over the course of his high school career. Even still, getting into a college weight program will be a big adjustment and, NU thinks, will lead to Kpai filling out into a long, athletic second-level player. Kpai is expected to be an early enrollee, so he'll be on campus in January.