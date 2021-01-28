LB Pernell Jefferson (Jan. 21, 2020)

Named NU’s scout team MVP as a freshman in 2016 but then did not appear in a game over the next three seasons. He transferred after the 2019 season and landed at Division II Arkansas-Monticello. The Boll Weevils did not play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Nate Head
Digital sports editor
Nate is the assistant sports editor at the Lincoln Journal Star.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today