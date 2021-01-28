 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LB Pernell Jefferson (Jan. 21, 2020)
View Comments

LB Pernell Jefferson (Jan. 21, 2020)

  • Updated
2017 Football Posed Photo Shoot

Pernell Jefferson poses in 2017.

Named NU’s scout team MVP as a freshman in 2016 but then did not appear in a game over the next three seasons. He transferred after the 2019 season and landed at Division II Arkansas-Monticello. The Boll Weevils did not play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News