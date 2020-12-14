 Skip to main content
LB | Mikai Gbayor
 247Sports

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: LB.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 220.

Hometown: Irvington, New Jersey.

School: Irvington.

Date Committed: Sept. 4, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Michigan State, Ole Miss, Rutgers. 

Lead recruiters: Mike Dawson, Barrett Ruud. 

The Skinny: Gbayor is part of a big linebacker class that has some positional versatility for Nebraska. He had a highly productive senior season at Irvington, earning first-team all-state honors from at least one outlet. He is likely to begin his NU career at inside linebacker with Ruud, but is one of several players who could potentially play either inside or outside. 

