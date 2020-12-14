LB | Mikai Gbayor

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: LB.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 220.
Hometown: Irvington, New Jersey.
School: Irvington.
Date Committed: Sept. 4, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Michigan State, Ole Miss, Rutgers.
Lead recruiters: Mike Dawson, Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny: Gbayor is part of a big linebacker class that has some positional versatility for Nebraska. He had a highly productive senior season at Irvington, earning first-team all-state honors from at least one outlet. He is likely to begin his NU career at inside linebacker with Ruud, but is one of several players who could potentially play either inside or outside.
