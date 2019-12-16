LB | Keyshawn Greene

Committed
The basics
Position: LB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205
Hometown: Crawfordville, Florida
School: Wakulla
Date Committed: 12/15/19
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Miami, Florida State, Florida, etc.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Greene came onto the public radar screen late, but NU's staff has recruited him since it was at Central Florida.
He was committed to Florida State for more than a year, but decommitted during the Seminoles' coaching transition and eventually picked NU over Miami. Greene is considered one of the fastest linebackers in the country and ran 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash this summer. He could play inside or outside but might begin his career in Lincoln in Barrett Ruud's room.