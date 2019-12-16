LB | Keyshawn Greene
Keyshawn Greene is considered one of the top linebacker prospects out of the state of Florida.

 TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT FILE PHOTO

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: LB 

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Hometown: Crawfordville, Florida  

School: Wakulla 

Date Committed: 12/15/19

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Miami, Florida State, Florida, etc.

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Scott Frost.

The Skinny

Greene came onto the public radar screen late, but NU's staff has recruited him since it was at Central Florida. 

He was committed to Florida State for more than a year, but decommitted during the Seminoles' coaching transition and eventually picked NU over Miami. Greene is considered one of the fastest linebackers in the country and ran 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash this summer. He could play inside or outside but might begin his career in Lincoln in Barrett Ruud's room. 

