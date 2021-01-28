 Skip to main content
LB Keyshawn Greene (Sept. 4, 2020)
LB Keyshawn Greene (Sept. 4, 2020)

Keyshawn Greene

Keyshawn Greene is shown during his high school career in Florida.

Greene signed with Nebraska last January after he had long been verbally committed to Florida State. He entered the transfer portal in early September and is now at FAU. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud at one point considered Greene to be among his top six players.

