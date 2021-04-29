Primary Color: Brown Black Tabby Secondary Color: White Weight: 13.25lbs Age: 5yrs 0mths 0wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Josh Swain, a college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground. On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Air Park to watch them fight with pool noodles.
With one final swing of his red pool noodle, Josh Vinson Jr. — nicknamed “Little Josh” by the crowd — won the inaugural Battle of the Joshes on Saturday.
Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground.
Officer Erin Spilker said the criminal investigations unit had received information that people were engaging in public sexual acts in the arcade room at Romantix.
Scott Frost is in a bind because every time he says something positive, many NU fans almost in unison say, "Hey, coach, just prove it on Saturdays."
A reader asks about what he regards as the gap between positive media coverage and Nebraska's recent mediocrity on the gridiron.
The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday when the motorcyclist, who was headed north on U.S. 77, lost control just before the Warlick Boulevard off-ramp.
While Sweet and Densberger are departing, two Husker All-Americans still haven't said whether they'll return to NU.
The complaint alleges Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner violated state law by not listing the individuals or organizations responsible for funding the legal challenge against the medical marijuana petition as a gift in excess of $100 on his annual financial disclosure report.
Officers were called to the park at about 2:40 p.m. on a stabbing that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
