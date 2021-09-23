Latte
Latte is here and ready to party! This friendly pup is looking for a home that loves her puppy antics... View on PetFinder
Nebraska's Austin Allen says Scott Frost is coaching with a harder edge of late. "It's kind of what we need. We need a disciplinary guy."
The fight seemed to be prompted by the social media platform that has recently inspired teens across the country — and in Lincoln — to perform "devious licks" by vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing school property.
Sebastian's Table has closed, but owner GroundUp Restaurants said a new concept will take its place in a couple of months.
The location at Gateway Mall will be about 25,000 square feet, making it the largest new location for a national retailer in the city in two years.
Just after 9 p.m. Friday, an eastbound car driven by 55-year-old Kimberly Haes crossed the center line and struck a westbound minivan. Haes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nobody can question Nebraska's fight. You've seen tangible progress in the program the past three games. But can NU stop getting in its own way?
Nebraska's defense has played well this season, for the most part. But Scott Frost needs much more from another program staple -- the Pipeline.
Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card. Special teams issues and substandard offensive line play are still very concerning, he writes.
"Why should he have the privilege of feeling free and safe when I have to spend the rest of my life checking over my shoulder?" the 17-year-old told the judge in asking for the maximum sentence.
Nebraska's O-line is off to a slow start through three games, arguably the team’s biggest concern. Just Martinez’s luck. But he stays confident.