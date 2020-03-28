LATRELL WRIGHTSELL JR.

Omaha Central | 6-3 | Senior

Super season: The Eagles needed someone to fill the scoring role that last year’s Super-State captain, John Tonje, filled, and Wrightsell quickly became that go-to guy this season. Wrightsell not only became a primary scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game, but he was also a facilitator (2.4 assists per game) and a top-notch defender (3.2 steals per game). Wrightsell, the son of former Creighton player Latrell Wrightsell, shot 57% from inside the three-point arc, 33% beyond it and 76% at the free-throw line. Central, 21-4 this season and ranked No. 1 going into the state tournament, found another gear late in the season behind Wrightsell’s scoring spree. In February, he had 43 points in a win over Omaha Benson, 37 in the overtime victory at Millard North and 32 in a triumph over Omaha Northwest.