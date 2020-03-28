LATRELL WRIGHTSELL JR.

Omaha Central | 6-3 | Senior
College: Undecided; considering offers from Bradley, South Dakota State and Purdue Fort Wayne.
Super season: The Eagles needed someone to fill the scoring role that last year’s Super-State captain, John Tonje, filled, and Wrightsell quickly became that go-to guy this season. Wrightsell not only became a primary scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game, but he was also a facilitator (2.4 assists per game) and a top-notch defender (3.2 steals per game). Wrightsell, the son of former Creighton player Latrell Wrightsell, shot 57% from inside the three-point arc, 33% beyond it and 76% at the free-throw line. Central, 21-4 this season and ranked No. 1 going into the state tournament, found another gear late in the season behind Wrightsell’s scoring spree. In February, he had 43 points in a win over Omaha Benson, 37 in the overtime victory at Millard North and 32 in a triumph over Omaha Northwest.
Coach speak: “We could see toward the end of last year that Trelly’s game was parallel with John’s (Tonje), and over the summer was when we saw his huge improvement. Trelly used his defense to create a lot of his offense, and when the fast break wasn’t there, he didn’t force things and was patient. He comes from a basketball family and he has a high basketball IQ, which we benefited from as a team.” — Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens
Shoot around: “With everything closed right now, I’m able to get into Abide Church and get a workout every day. Normally I’m at OSA (Omaha Sports Academy) or at Central, and when I was really young, it was either the YMCA or OSA.”
