LAT MAYEN
LAT MAYEN

  • Updated
West Virginia TCU Basketball

Former TCU forward Lat Mayen (11) attempts a shot against West Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Mayen is expected to be one of five student-athletes to sign to Nebraska on Wednesday. 

Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.

Position: Forward.

Date committed: Dec. 31, 2019.

Immediately Eligible? Yes.

Years of eligibility: Two.

Background: Mayen was the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017, but played just 17 games in two seasons at TCU while battling injuries. He was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Mayen shot 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range for Chipola.

