Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.
Position: Forward.
Date committed: Dec. 31, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: Mayen was the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017, but played just 17 games in two seasons at TCU while battling injuries. He was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Mayen shot 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range for Chipola.
