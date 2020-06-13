Last call, small business: PPP loans are better now and plenty of cash remains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the best government deals ever just got a little sweeter, and over $100 billion is still available for any companies that have been left out.

The Paycheck Protection Program, which launched in April as part of a huge coronavirus relief package, allows small businesses to borrow up to 2 1/2 times their monthly payroll. The federal loans carry a 1% interest rate and will be forgiven if a company maintains its workforce.

Essentially, the loans can become grants, and the offers were so popular that the first $349 billion didn’t last two weeks. Congress quickly added $320 billion, and plenty of money is still available -- but only until June 30, the last day to get a loan approved.

Through Saturday, over 4.5 million loans had been approved nationwide, including nearly 362,000 in Texas, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The average loan size was about $113,000, an indication that much of the aid was reaching its target audience.