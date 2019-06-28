DETROIT — Cameron Champ played one of the best stretches on the PGA Tour this season, matching the lowest nine-hole score and the longest birdie-eagle streak, but it wasn't enough to catch Nebraska native Nate Lashley.
Champ had an 8-under 28 on the front nine thanks, shooting under par for six straight holes.
"The hole looked pretty big for a while," he said.
The rookie cooled off on a steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine, closing with a bogey after pushing a 4-foot putt just to the right and past the cup for a 7-under 65.
Lashley took advantage of the opportunity to put his name on top of the leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley shot a 67, putting him at 14-under 130 for a one-shot lead at scoring-friendly Detroit Golf Club.
"A lot of the weeks the courses are really difficult, so it's a nice change coming here," said Lashley, who is ranked No. 353 in the world.
The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the tournament as an alternate Wednesday.
"The way I'm playing, yeah, I feel like I should be out here every week," he said.
Lashley is No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings.
"I need a good week and move up into that top 125," he said. "To do it this week comfortably would be great. To be able to kind of relax the last few events of the season would be really nice."
Lashley's only top-10 finish during his two-year PGA Tour career was in February, when he tied for eighth at the Puerto Rico Open.
Former Husker Brady Schnell shot a second-round 72 to miss the cut, as did Nebraska PGA pro Ryan Vermeer, who shot a 75.
Striker, Kelly go bogey-free at Senior Open: The boys from Madison are making it look easy at Notre Dame in the U.S. Senior Open in South Bend, Indiana.
For the second straight day, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, friends and competitors since their junior years in Wisconsin, took apart the rain-softened Warren Golf Course, each shooting bogey-free rounds of 6-under 64 in the second round Friday.
Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126, a day after shooting an event-record 62 for a share of the first-round lead with defending champion David Toms. Kelly, a playoff winner over Stricker and Retief Goosen last week in the Madison event that Stricker hosts, was two strokes back after their morning rounds.
Park strings together birdies in Arkansas: Inbee Park had five straight early birdies and shot a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead Friday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.