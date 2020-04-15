Las Vegas mayor: 'Open our city. Being closed is killing us'

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is withering with tourists staying home and conventions and businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and needs to reopen before it dies, the city’s outspoken mayor said Wednesday.

“This shutdown has become one of total insanity,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the day after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared he was nowhere near reopening parts of the state’s idled economy.

“I am asking: Open the city. Open Clark County. Open the state,” said Goodman, reading a statement at the start of weekly City Council meeting convened amid social distancing advisories aimed at keeping groups of people from spreading the contagious virus.

The number of people who have “tragically” died statewide from the COVID-19 respiratory illness represents less than one-half of 1% of the state's more than 3 million people, the mayor said. Yet, she said the entire state has been brought to its knees.

“For heaven’s sake,” Goodman said, “being closed is killing us already, and killing Las Vegas, our industry, our convention and tourism business that we have all worked so hard to build. The longer we wait to do this, the more impossible it will become to recover.”