Larson gives Hendrick record-breaking win at Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Larson ended six years of struggles at Charlotte Motor Speedway, winning the Coca-Cola 600 in dominating fashion to give team owner Rick Hendrick a record-setting victory.

It was the 269th career Cup Series victory for Hendrick Motorsports, passing Petty Enterprises for the most in NASCAR history. Petty Enterprises held onto the record since 1960.

Twenty drivers have combined for Hendrick's 269 wins.

“With nearly 40 years of excellence, Hendrick Motorsports has set the gold standard for race team success," NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a release. “Rick Hendrick has already cemented his legacy as a NASCAR Hall of Famer, and now adds another incredible accomplishment to an exemplary NASCAR career.”

It also was the sixth win in 16 races this season for Hendrick Motorsports — and this one wasn’t even close.

Larson led 328 of 400 laps and all four stages for his second win of the season. He also won at Las Vegas.

Hendrick drivers took four of the top five spots, with Chase Elliott finishing second, William Byron fourth and Alex Bowman fifth. Kyle Busch was third for Joe Gibbs Racing.