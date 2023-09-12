September 5, 1950—August 14,2023
Larry E. Talbot, 72, of Lincoln passed away on August 14,2023. Born September 5, 1950, in Lincoln, NE to Robert and Rose (Schroeder) Talbot.
Larry retired from Leach Camper Sales as a master mechanic.
Family members include his wife, Jackie; daughter Daneyelle (Richard) Schneider, Lincoln; grandchildren Kyle (Ashlie), Nathan (Kelly), Taylor and Madison Schneider. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Randy and Gary.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com