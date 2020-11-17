Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court

Derek, a veteran who was deployed to the Middle East, has struggled since returning and is now in the Veterans Treatment Court to get his life on track. Derek is a single father, enjoys the outdoors and would benefit from three fishing poles and fishing supplies for his family. Contact Dean Rohwer at 531-220-6031 or dean.rohwer@nebraska.gov.

Bill is a veteran who has been in the Veterans Treatment Court to gain control of his sobriety. He lost his job due to the economic downturn this summer. Bill is a single father and could use baby diapers (size 6) and wipes, and a twin bed. Contact Dean Rohwer at 531-220-6031 or dean.rohwer@nebraska.gov.

Bob is a veteran who has been with the Veterans Treatment Court to battle past addictions. He is a single father, enjoys the outdoors and would appreciate three fishing poles and fishing supplies for his family. Contact Dean Rohwer at 531-220-6031 or dean.rohwer@nebraska.gov.

