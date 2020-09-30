 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County Board
View Comments

Lancaster County Board

From the The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide series
Lancaster County Board

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

County Commissioner Roma Amundson, who holds the District 4 seat, is running unopposed for reelection.

But the race for District 2, covering northwest Lancaster County, pits Commissioner Christa Yoakum, a Democrat appointed after Jennifer Brinkman vacated the seat for a job in the Lincoln Mayor's Office, against Republican challenger Eric Underwood.

The five-person board manages county funds, oversees county property, adopts annual budgets, administering several programs established by state law, as well as sets tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and typically meet twice a week, at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for a televised business meeting and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays for a staff meeting.

Commissioners are paid $47,642 a year. 

County Board candidates:

+1 
Lancaster County logo 2020

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News