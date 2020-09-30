Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.
County Commissioner Roma Amundson, who holds the District 4 seat, is running unopposed for reelection.
But the race for District 2, covering northwest Lancaster County, pits Commissioner Christa Yoakum, a Democrat appointed after Jennifer Brinkman vacated the seat for a job in the Lincoln Mayor's Office, against Republican challenger Eric Underwood.
The five-person board manages county funds, oversees county property, adopts annual budgets, administering several programs established by state law, as well as sets tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials.
Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and typically meet twice a week, at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for a televised business meeting and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays for a staff meeting.
Commissioners are paid $47,642 a year.
County Board candidates:
District 2: Eric Underwood
Age: 41
Occupation: General manger/co-owner, Rodizio Grill
Political party: Republican
Address: 9151 N.W. 112th St., Malcolm
Website: underwood4countycommissioner.com
Underwood graduated from Malcolm High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before he franchised Rodizio Grill, he also served as the general manager of Skeeter Barnes' Lincoln location. He serves on the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation board. He and his wife, Keri, have five children ages 3 to 13, and he's active in his church.
What three county issues are most important to you?
As I've listened to voters going door to door, property taxes/affordable housing (and taxes in general), the infrastructure of bridges and roads, and public safety through support of local law enforcement are most important. These are addressed by a level of leadership that refrains from overspending and having a long-term, proactive vision for the county growth.
Aging infrastructure has kept county roads and bridges closed while Lincoln continues to grow. How should the county address its infrastructure funding problem?
The county engineer needs to be given the resources, personnel and support to do their job. Infrastructure needs to become a budget focus. The current budget for roads/bridges and maintenance of Lancaster County's 880 square miles is $29 million. Sarpy County's budget for its 248 square miles is $35 million. All growth for the county and city for businesses and affordable housing will be dependent on efficient infrastructure development.
Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?
The short answer is no. To be completely clear and in an effort to inform voters, the current wheel tax on all Lincoln vehicles goes entirely to Lincoln streets (see Lincoln Municipal Code 3.20.220) except for 1% administration to the county for processing payment. It will take a businesslike mentality to the budgeting process that will find the right balance to fund infrastructure.
As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?
The RTSD was created to provide exclusive funding for railroad safety-related projects and its maximum tax rate is 2.6 cents. The 33rd and Cornhusker project is not set for construction until 2026 and the RTSD has been appropriating funds for this project. Railroad crossings in south Lincoln have opportunities for quiet zones but there has to be an analysis of effect on property value and cost of quiet zones.
What would you prioritize in county budgeting decisions during the pandemic?
The Lancaster County budget was at an average of $140 million during the five-year span of 2010-2015, yet now has grown to $200 million proposed for 2021. This $60 million increase in five years is concerning when an average had been maintained previously. My No. 1 priority is to lower property taxes, but I want to ensure there is funding for all the services that the county provides.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I wanted to give back to the community where my wife and I are raising our family. I believe the County Board could use strong leadership and communication assets from a person who has a business mindset and a servant heart. I want to find solutions to lower property taxes. I want to find the right balance for funding Lancaster County and proactively growing the community through affordable housing, public safety and a focus on infrastructure.
District 2: Christa Yoakum
Age: 62
Occupation: Lancaster County commissioner
Political party: Democrat
Address: 330 N.W. 13th St., Lincoln
Website: christaforne.com
Yoakum was selected from a field of 11 applicants to fill a vacancy on the County Board. Previously she had leadership roles within the Democratic Party and has also served on various community boards and task forces, including the YWCA of Lincoln, New Americans Task Force, Lincoln Public Schools' strategic planning committee and the LPS high school task force.
What three county issues are most important to you?
1. Fighting for working families, public safety and defending our air and water. Fighting for working families means continuing to fight wasteful spending, and keep bringing common sense to our local budget.
2. Public safety is making sure our first responders have what they need to keep us safe, and keeping our roads and bridges in good repair.
3. Defending our air and water is about protecting property rights and securing our natural resources.
Aging infrastructure has kept county roads and bridges closed while Lincoln continues to grow. How should the county address its infrastructure funding problem?
We need to make sure our rural residents don’t get left behind as the city grows. Lancaster County can’t do this alone. We need to focus on priorities and work with our state Legislature to find additional resources, and bring in federal dollars where we can.
Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?
This is not the time to create a new tax. With so many families struggling right now, we need to be smart and creative with our budget without adding new taxes.
As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?
This is about public safety. In 2019, we diverted that funding to the county engineer’s budget for much needed infrastructure repairs. I am committed to restoring that funding and continuing to pursue long-term solutions to maintain and update aging infrastructure.
What would you prioritize in county budgeting decisions during the pandemic?
Public safety, including first responders and maintaining our roads and bridges. When the impact of COVID-19 became clear, we moved county services online to be responsive, while keeping people safe. Good government starts with protecting our constituents and our county employees.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I’m running because this is a time for strong local leadership, and my experience in public service makes me the best candidate to guide us through these challenging times. I want to keep fighting for working families who deserve a voice in government. I will fight for a commonsense budget, to expand rural broadband for remote learning, to grow local businesses and defend our air and water. I am a commissioner that truly listens to the people I serve.
District 4: Roma Amundson
Age: 70
Occupation: Realtor, Lancaster County commissioner
Political party: Republican
Address: 7101 S. 134th St., Walton
Website: voteforroma.com
Amundson, who was elected in 2012, is running unopposed for the District 4 board seat. She spent 30 years as a businesswoman, 30 years as a reservist in the Nebraska Army National Guard (she is a retired brigadier general) and has served on many boards, including those at the Malone Center and other nonprofits.
What three county issues are most important to you?
First of three issues important to me is long-term strategic planning in order to set a vision for the county’s future. Strategic planning allows the board to be proactive in planning for the use of taxpayer dollars over the long term. Second is infrastructure improvement in the county. Roads and bridges must be improved and maintained for safe and efficient farm-to-market, home-to-school/work routes. Third is continued development of alternative juvenile justice measures intended to divert youth from the justice system.
Aging infrastructure has kept county roads and bridges closed while Lincoln continues to grow. How should the county address its infrastructure funding problem?
Funding this problem is and will be difficult, as a countywide infrastructure study showed that Lancaster rural roads face a deficit of $200 million if the roads and bridges were brought to acceptable standards right now. Obviously, the improvements can only be done incrementally. Funding now comes through property tax, state gasoline tax, state and federal grants. What the county can do is limited — we could raise the property tax and do bonding. Both would require an increase in constituent taxes.
Should the county create a county sales tax or county wheel tax to supplement property funding for infrastructure?
In 2019 the board pursued a joint public agency with the hope that at least one village would participate with the county in order to establish a county wheel tax for infrastructure. The attempt to form the JPA failed. A county sales tax could be initiated in communities and the rural area where no county or municipal sales tax is assessed, but that would require a vote of the people. The board has not pursued that option.
As work to prepare the 33rd and Cornhusker project continues and railroad crossings in south Lincoln will become active again, how would you approach the funding levels for the Railroad Transportation Safety District, which were decreased in 2019 to lighten a property tax increase?
I currently serve as secretary on the RTSD board, so the question of the 33rd and Cornhusker crossing is very relevant to me. The decrease on the RTSD levy was intended for a two-year period of time to assist with infrastructure improvement. Fiscal year 2021-22 is when the levy amount will be adjusted again to its previous funding level. I would be supportive of that increase to meet the 33rd and Cornhusker project’s timeline.
What would you prioritize in county budgeting decisions during the pandemic?
Concern for the health and safety of the people entering the county buildings has the highest priority. Funding has been, is and will continue to be directed to measures protecting the employees of the county, as well as to the people who enter the buildings and interact with employees both in and out of our buildings. Reimbursement from the state and federal agencies is being sought for the replenishment of funds. Efforts to improve the measures already taken will continue.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
Serving the people of Lancaster County is my reason for running. In fulfilling this, I hope to accomplish the following: 1) Development of a long-term strategic plan for the county; 2) Alternative means of funding infrastructure improvement; 3) Fiscal responsibility in expending county monies through savings in management and technology; 4) Economic development in the county; 5) Corrections reform in both juvenile and adult justice; 6) Adequately funded delivery of human service programs to the vulnerable in our community.
In this Series
The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide
-
Updated
Ballot measure would cap payday loan rates at 36%
-
Updated
Initiative would authorize casino gambling at horse race tracks
-
Updated
U.S. Senate
- 13 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!