Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

County Commissioner Roma Amundson, who holds the District 4 seat, is running unopposed for reelection.

But the race for District 2, covering northwest Lancaster County, pits Commissioner Christa Yoakum, a Democrat appointed after Jennifer Brinkman vacated the seat for a job in the Lincoln Mayor's Office, against Republican challenger Eric Underwood.

The five-person board manages county funds, oversees county property, adopts annual budgets, administering several programs established by state law, as well as sets tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and typically meet twice a week, at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for a televised business meeting and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays for a staff meeting.

Commissioners are paid $47,642 a year.

County Board candidates:

