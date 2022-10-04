The Lancaster County Attorney's Office prosecutes felony and misdemeanor crimes.

The office employs 40 attorneys who handle civil cases and prosecute criminal cases dealing with sexual assault, narcotics, white collar, domestic violence, juvenile, traffic and mental health. There are also full-time paralegals, legal assistants and law clerks.

The office assists in collection of child support and petitions with Juvenile Court, which includes cases with children who are delinquent, neglected, dependent or in need of special supervision.

In addition to prosecution, the county attorney also acts as the county coroner. The office handles the legal contracts for the county and various civil litigation in both state and federal court.

For fiscal year 2023, the spending budget for the office is $9.9 million.

The term is for four years and the county attorney will be paid $179,689 next year.

Republican incumbent Pat Condon is a longtime attorney in the county office and ran unopposed in 2018 after being appointed earlier that year to fill the position when Joe Kelly was nominated to become Nebraska's U.S. Attorney.

State and county Republican Party officials fought to have Condon's opponent, state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, removed from the ballot, arguing he didn't meet the statutory requirements. The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in March that he is qualified to run.