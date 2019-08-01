With much of Brown County's population along present-day U.S. 20, the sparsely populated areas in the southern half of this sprawling Sandhills county often had to get creative to get things done.
A post office named Lakeland opened in 1896 in the southwestern portion of the county, lasting until 1917. It took its name from the many lakes near the headwaters of the Calamus River. The surrounding area was more a loosely connected settlement than a town.
The Lakeland name came back in 1934, when three rural school districts pooled their resources to build a consolidated high school during the Great Depression. With limited money and few trees available in this region, local residents returned to their pioneer roots to build a high school out of sod -- the only one of its type known in the country.
The two-room building featured a classroom and living quarters for the teacher. The bathrooms were outhouses, and the adjacent barn housed horses for the students who rode in to class from as far as 5 miles out.
Much like the post office, the school was also short-lived. It operated for just seven years, from 1934-1941, and graduated 33 students. The building's deterioration and desire of students to take more advanced coursework led to its demise.
A state historical marker was placed along U.S. 20 west of Ainsworth. Twenty miles south down a road that's mostly dirt, the Brown County Historical Society erected a small stone marker commemorating the school near Long Lake State Recreation Area.