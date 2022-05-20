Meet Lady! Lady was brought to us as a lost dog and not reclaimed. She is a friendly shepherd mix... View on PetFinder
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
Many of the food products are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, just like the bakery fare Goldenrod is known for.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Juice Stop said it was given 30 days to vacate its space at 1217 Q St. and plans to close the store May 30.
The girl told police she met the 19-year-old through social media and invited the man to her house after he posted and said he wanted to play video games with someone, police said in court filings.
Julie Slama’s lawyers filed a response to Charles Herbster’s defamation lawsuit with new details, including a more specific description of the allegations behind her claim of sexual battery.
The Lincoln Police Department says they have arrested two people — 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to a 57-year-old man's death early Thursday morning in central Lincoln.
"I want to be clear — there is no active threat at Southwest High School today," Principal John Matzen said in an email to parents after Lincoln Police investigated "disturbing comments and photos mentioning violence at Southwest."
The Fish Farm, privately-owned land surrounded by Wilderness Park, is the site of a Native sweat lodge that's become a focal point for those who oppose a housing development across the street.
Officials from the Lincoln company also said they expect President Joe Biden to issue an executive order soon forgiving up to $10,000 of student debt per person.
