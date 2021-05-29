Labor shortages end when wages rise, say some local businesses

"You have to make sure there's money in the bank to pay your staff," Fundora said.

Jamie Oden bought an Amici restaurant franchise in Fayetteville, Ga., which she plans to open later this month. To be fully staffed, she needs about 25 people. She has fewer than 10.

"We have been struggling to find help," she said. "No one would even apply."

She did increase pay by $2 an hour for some cooks and food prep workers. But her business plan called for paying dishwashers $10 or $12 an hour, and at that wage, she couldn't fill those jobs. "I had people who applied and said they just wouldn't work for less than $16 an hour."

Rising wages, along with inflation in food and drinks, threatens the assumptions in her business plan, she said. "We have to be affordable for people to come in. Raising our prices is not really an option."

Will is gambling that higher wages will pay off at his restaurants, which include Cantina Loca in Alpharetta and Sugar Hill.

"We'll have to raise prices a little, but we'll also be raising the level of service we give," he said. "Maybe you need to become a better business and then you can afford it. Sales solve all problems."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0