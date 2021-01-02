Labor Dept. judge rules Delta retaliated against whistleblower pilot

Petitt has been a pilot for more than 40 years and has a doctorate in aviation safety. She raised issues to Delta about pilot fatigue, pilot training and its safety management system.

Morris wrote that Petitt was "unlawfully discriminated against in the form of a career defining Section 15 metal health evaluation" and that she successfully argued that it was discriminatory retaliation.

The decision noted that "any allegation of a mental health deficiency for a professional pilot can be fatal to their career." It also said that "to formally question a pilot's mental fitness stigmatizes that pilot in the eyes of the close-knit aviation community, regardless of the ultimate outcome." Petitt's is harmed by "medical records that will forever be in her FAA medical file," the decision said.

The company doctor who examined Petitt also faced a complaint over his evaluation of another Delta pilot. He agreed to be placed on permanent inactive status by the state of Illinois earlier this year.

Morris wrote in his ruling that the mental health evaluation process is valuable when properly used to protect the public. But "it is improper" for Delta "to weaponize this process for the purposes of obtaining blind compliance by its pilots due to fear" that their careers could be ruined.