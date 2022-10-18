 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
L

  • Updated
  • 0

L Magazine

www.LMagazineLincoln.com

200 S. 21st St., Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68510

Advertising: 402-473-2624

RPerry@journalstar.com

Subscriptions: 402-473-2680

Editor: 402-473-2644

MSchwaninger@journalstar.com

PUBLISHER

Natalia Wiita

EDITOR

Mark Schwaninger

DESIGNERS

Jennifer Frencl (cover), Abby Orf

SALES SUPERVISOR

Rachel Perry

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

Allison Koelzer

John Mabry

Ruby Mussman

Heather Thomas

Jim Winnerman

L. Kent Wolgamott

COLUMNISTS

Mari Lane Gewecke

Lauren Silverman Durban

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Lincoln Journal Star photographer Justin Wan contributed our November cover photo of Vann Price, who is Lincoln Public Schools’ supervisor of secondary personnel services and also the district’s director of equity, diversity and inclusion. Price recently received the Excellence in Education Award at the Journal Star’s 2022 Inspire Awards ceremony. See John Mabry’s cover story about this amazing woman and how she has inspired others on pages 14-15.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, P.O. Box 81609, Lincoln, NE 68508.

