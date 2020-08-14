You are the owner of this article.
L
L Magazine

www.LMagazineLincoln.com

926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508

Advertising: 402-473-7421

BCorrick@journalstar.com

Subscriptions: 402-473-2680

Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291

MSchwaninger@journalstar.com

PUBLISHER

Ava Thomas

EDITOR

Mark Schwaninger

DESIGNER

Todd Rector

SALES SUPERVISOR

Beth Loop

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

Dennis Buckley

Jodi Fuson

Larry Kubert

Cynthia Peterson

Jessica Rassette

Lyn Wineman

COLUMNISTS

Gary Bredehoft

Randy Bretz

Mari Lane Gewecke

Heidi Moyer

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Ted Carter, who became the University of Nebraska’s eighth president since 1968 in January. As part of a 38-year U.S. Navy career, Carter ran the Naval War College, then the Naval Academy, his alma mater. He says taking the helm as NU’s president is a good fit, and he and wife Lynda like the people here. Learn more about both Ted and Lynda Carter in Cynthia S. Peterson’s cover stories on pages 12-13. We thank photographer John F. Keller for shooting and contributing this month's cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

