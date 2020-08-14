COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Ted Carter, who became the University of Nebraska’s eighth president since 1968 in January. As part of a 38-year U.S. Navy career, Carter ran the Naval War College, then the Naval Academy, his alma mater. He says taking the helm as NU’s president is a good fit, and he and wife Lynda like the people here. Learn more about both Ted and Lynda Carter in Cynthia S. Peterson’s cover stories on pages 12-13. We thank photographer John F. Keller for shooting and contributing this month's cover photo.

