COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Lincoln historians Ed Zimmer (left) and Jim McKee inside Lincoln’s historic Terminal Building at 10th and O streets. Zimmer and McKee are long-time friends and collaborators when it comes to sharing history about Lincoln’s buildings and residents. Sometimes people even mistake one for the other because of their common area of expertise. Learn more in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank Journal Star photographer Justin Wan for shooting this month’s cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.