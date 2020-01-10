You are the owner of this article.
L Magazine

www.LMagazineLincoln.com

926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508

Advertising: 402-473-7421

beth.loop@lee.net

Subscriptions: 402-473-2680

Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291

mschwaninger@journalstar.com

PUBLISHER

Ava Thomas

EDITOR

Mark Schwaninger

DESIGNERS

April Burford and Eli Quinn

SALES SUPERVISOR

Beth Loop

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

Kelly Duncan

Gretchen Garrison

Larry Kubert

John Mabry

Susan McMullen Bruning

Greg Walklin

COLUMNISTS

Mark Feit

John F. Keller

Mari Lane Gewecke

Jill Rodger

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Matt Mason, Nebraska’s State Poet, who lives close to nature near the Missouri River by the Nebraska-Iowa border. Mason is shown holding his most recent poetry book, “The Baby That Ate Cincinnati.” Read about Mason’s reflections on his first year as State Poet and his plans for 2020 in Greg Walklin’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

