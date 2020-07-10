COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Petra Wahlqvist (left) and Becky Boesen, co-founders of the local nonprofit Blixt Locally Grown. Blixt mixes traditional and concrete ideas of theater production with unusual and complex concepts like social-emotional learning, community development, mental health and social justice issues. “At the heart, it is growing goodness with the arts,” said Wahlqvist. Learn more about Blixt in Clover Frederick’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank photographer Jenny Gegg for shooting and contributing this month's cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.