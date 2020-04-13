L Magazine
926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508
Advertising: 402-473-7421
Subscriptions: 402-473-2680
Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291
PUBLISHER
Ava Thomas
EDITOR
Mark Schwaninger
DESIGNER
Jennifer Frencl
SALES SUPERVISOR
Beth Loop
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS
Regina Busse
Jenny Chapin
Clover Frederick
Keith Larsen
Lindsey Nemetz
Brian Reetz
COLUMNISTS
Gary Bredehoft
Randy Bretz
Mark Feit
Robert Goldberg
Mari Lane Gewecke
John Mabry
COVER PHOTOGRAPHY
Our cover features Duane and Phyllis Acklie. The Acklies’ business and philanthropic investments have made a huge impact throughout Lincoln and across the state. Because of their longstanding legacy of giving back to the community that surrounds them, Duane and Phyllis have been named the 2020 Charity Award recipients. Duane will be recognized posthumously when Phyllis receives this distinguished award at the Lincoln Community Foundation’s annual Donor Recognition luncheon later this year. We thank Geoff Johnson Photography for taking this month's cover photo.
L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!