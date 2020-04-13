L
View Comments

L

L Magazine

www.LMagazineLincoln.com

926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508

Advertising: 402-473-7421

beth.loop@lee.net

Subscriptions: 402-473-2680

Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291

mschwaninger@journalstar.com

PUBLISHER

Ava Thomas

EDITOR

Mark Schwaninger

DESIGNER

Jennifer Frencl

SALES SUPERVISOR

Beth Loop

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

Regina Busse

Jenny Chapin

Clover Frederick

Keith Larsen

Lindsey Nemetz

Brian Reetz

COLUMNISTS

Gary Bredehoft

Randy Bretz

Mark Feit

Robert Goldberg

Mari Lane Gewecke

John Mabry

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Duane and Phyllis Acklie. The Acklies’ business and philanthropic investments have made a huge impact throughout Lincoln and across the state. Because of their longstanding legacy of giving back to the community that surrounds them, Duane and Phyllis have been named the 2020 Charity Award recipients. Duane will be recognized posthumously when Phyllis receives this distinguished award at the Lincoln Community Foundation’s annual Donor Recognition luncheon later this year. We thank Geoff Johnson Photography for taking this month's cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News