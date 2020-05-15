L Magazine
926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508
Advertising: 402-473-7421
Subscriptions: 402-473-2680
Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291
PUBLISHER
Ava Thomas
EDITOR
Mark Schwaninger
DESIGNER
Shanice Grimsled
SALES SUPERVISOR
Beth Loop
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS
Mia Azizah
Jenny Chapin
Clover Frederick
Jodi Fuson
Cherie Miner
Lauren Silverman Durban
COLUMNISTS
John F. Keller
Mari Lane Gewecke
Brian Reetz
Lauren Silverman Durban
COVER PHOTOGRAPHY
Our cover features Bob and Sheri Downey with their 10th boxer, SamE. Downey became president and CEO at the Capital Humane Society on Sheri’s birthday, Jan. 30, 1984, and he will retire on their 41st wedding anniversary, June 30, after a 37-year career at CHS. Downey’s primary focus has been raising awareness for animal welfare and making pet adoptions mainstream. One of his most ambitious and successful projects was bringing the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center (also on the cover) to fruition. See more on pages 12-13. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month's cover photo.
L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!