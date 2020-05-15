L
L

L Magazine

www.LMagazineLincoln.com

926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508

Advertising: 402-473-7421

beth.loop@lee.net

Subscriptions: 402-473-2680

Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291

mschwaninger@journalstar.com

PUBLISHER

Ava Thomas

EDITOR

Mark Schwaninger

DESIGNER

Shanice Grimsled

SALES SUPERVISOR

Beth Loop

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

Mia Azizah

Jenny Chapin

Clover Frederick

Jodi Fuson

Cherie Miner

Lauren Silverman Durban

COLUMNISTS

John F. Keller

Mari Lane Gewecke

Brian Reetz

Lauren Silverman Durban

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Bob and Sheri Downey with their 10th boxer, SamE. Downey became president and CEO at the Capital Humane Society on Sheri’s birthday, Jan. 30, 1984, and he will retire on their 41st wedding anniversary, June 30, after a 37-year career at CHS. Downey’s primary focus has been raising awareness for animal welfare and making pet adoptions mainstream. One of his most ambitious and successful projects was bringing the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center (also on the cover) to fruition. See more on pages 12-13. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month's cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

