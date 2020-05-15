COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Bob and Sheri Downey with their 10th boxer, SamE. Downey became president and CEO at the Capital Humane Society on Sheri’s birthday, Jan. 30, 1984, and he will retire on their 41st wedding anniversary, June 30, after a 37-year career at CHS. Downey’s primary focus has been raising awareness for animal welfare and making pet adoptions mainstream. One of his most ambitious and successful projects was bringing the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center (also on the cover) to fruition. See more on pages 12-13. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month's cover photo.

