Our cover features Charlotte and Delmar Lienemann at Delmar’s graduation in 1941 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. The Lienemanns later founded the fully funded Lienemann Charitable Foundation to benefit local nonprofits. After Delmar’s passing in 2018, the bulk of his estate went to the Foundation in 2019, placing it in position to make even larger grants to community nonprofits. Learn more about the Lienemanns and their Foundation in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank the Lienemann family for contributing this month’s cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

