COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Pete Allman (left), Lighthouse co-founder and president; and Bill Michener, executive director, at Lighthouse, an afterschool program in Lincoln that has served over 10,000 youth in three decades. Lighthouse has been a beacon and a life-changing experience for teens at risk for unhealthy behaviors, finding themselves at a crossroads as they navigate the turbulent waters of adolescence. Learn about Lighthouse’s origins and services on pages 12-13. We thank Lincoln Journal Star photographer Justin Wan for shooting this month's cover photo.

