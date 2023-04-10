L Magazine
200 S. 21st St., Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68510
Advertising: 402-473-2624
Subscriptions: 402-473-2680
Editor: 402-473-2644
PUBLISHER
Natalia Wiita
EDITOR
Mark Schwaninger
DESIGNERS
Jennifer Frencl (cover), Abby Orf
SALES SUPERVISOR
People are also reading…
Rachel Perry
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS
Clover Frederick
Larry L. Kubert
Brian Reetz
Lauren Silverman Durban
L. Kent Wolgamott
COLUMNISTS
Mari Lane Gewecke
John Mabry
COVER PHOTOGRAPHY
We thank Lincoln Journal Star photographer Larry Robinson for contributing our May L Magazine cover photo of Jason Varga, executive director of Cause Collective, and Rhonda Mattingly, president of the Cause Collective board and executive director of Bridges to Hope. Nonprofits are often-misunderstood powerhouses that quietly change the world every day for the better. In Lincoln, Cause Collective helps local nonprofits turn up the volume of their voice to make an even greater impact by collaborating for advocacy. See the details and more photos in our cover story on pages 14-15.
L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, P.O. Box 81609, Lincoln, NE 68508.