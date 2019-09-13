L Magazine
Our cover features (from left) Bill Stephan, executive director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts; Barbara Bartle, who was part-time volunteer coordinator of tour guides for the Lied Center before it opened; and Dan Stratman, who has served as the Lied Center’s technical director for all 30 years. Learn how the Lied Center is celebrating the past 30 years and looking to the future in Lauren Silverman Durban’s cover story on pages 16-17. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.
