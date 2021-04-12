COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

On the cover we feature Scott Young, longest-standing executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, who will retire April 30 after 20 years of leadership. When Young took over in 2001, the Food Bank was a Lincoln resource. Today, it offers services in 16 southeast Nebraska counties. Since the pandemic started, the Food Bank has distributed over 15 million pounds of food. Young was also instrumental in initiating a $10 million capital campaign to build a new Food Bank facility. Learn more about Young’s career and Food Bank changes on pages 14-17. We thank Gwyneth Roberts, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our April cover photo.

