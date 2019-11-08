L Magazine
926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508
Advertising: 402-473-7421
Subscriptions: 402-473-2680
Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291
PUBLISHER
Ava Thomas
EDITOR
Mark Schwaninger
DESIGNER
Shanice Grimsled
SALES SUPERVISOR
Beth Loop
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS
Jodi Fuson
Gretchen Garrison
John Mabry
Brian Reetz
Jim Winnerman
COLUMNISTS
Matthew Boring
Mark Feit
John F. Keller
Mari Lane Gewecke
Jill Rodger
COVER PHOTOGRAPHY
Our cover features (from left) Jim Townsend, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools executive committee vice chair; Wendy Van, Foundation for LPS president; Jackie Ostrowicki, Foundation for LPS executive committee chair; and Dr. Steve Joel, LPS superintendent. Learn how the Foundation connects givers with future thinkers, makers and doers in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 16-17. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.
L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.