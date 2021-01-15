COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features (from left) Marilyn Moore, capital campaign chair; Scott Young, executive director, Food Bank of Lincoln; Craig Gies, partner with BIC Construction; and Liz Bavitz, architect/principal at Sinclair Hille Architects. This group has been instrumental in the Food Bank’s capital campaign and plans to build a new 50,000-square-foot distribution center near the airport interchange in northwest Lincoln to increase efficiency and output. Learn more in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.