L
L

L Magazine

www.LMagazineLincoln.com

926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508

Advertising: 402-473-7421

BCorrick@journalstar.com

Subscriptions: 402-473-2680

Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7290

MSchwaninger@journalstar.com

PUBLISHER

Ava Thomas

EDITOR

Mark Schwaninger

DESIGNER

Todd Rector

SALES SUPERVISOR

Beth Loop

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

Randy Bretz

Jenny Chapin

Jodi Fuson

Larry L. Kubert

Emily Marston

Peter Schnake

Greg Walklin

COLUMNISTS

Mark Feit

John F. Keller

Mari Lane Gewecke

John Mabry

Brian Reetz

Katie Taddeucci

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

(From left) Ethel S. Abbott left a legacy of selfless giving through her Foundation. On the cover, Ethel S. Abbott Foundation trustees (from left) Del Lienemann Jr., Denise Scholz (treasurer), Doug Lienemann and Dorothy Pflug (president), and University of Nebraska Foundation President Brian Hastings in front of the 240,000-square-foot Howard L. Hawks Hall building, home of UNL's College of Business. The Abbott Foundation committed $375,000 to the Hawks Hall project when it was dedicated three years ago. Learn more about Abbott and the organizations her Foundation has benefited on pages 14-15.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

