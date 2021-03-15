COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

(From left) Ethel S. Abbott left a legacy of selfless giving through her Foundation. On the cover, Ethel S. Abbott Foundation trustees (from left) Del Lienemann Jr., Denise Scholz (treasurer), Doug Lienemann and Dorothy Pflug (president), and University of Nebraska Foundation President Brian Hastings in front of the 240,000-square-foot Howard L. Hawks Hall building, home of UNL’s College of Business. The Abbott Foundation committed $375,000 to the Hawks Hall project when it was dedicated three years ago. Learn more about Abbott and the organizations her Foundation has benefited on pages 14-15. We thank Gwyneth Roberts, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our April cover photo.

