COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features Allen Beermann, former Secretary of State and Nebraska Press Association executive director, who retired in March after 50-plus years of public service. Beermann, who has been to 50 countries, has represented Nebraska so often in public and private life that he’s often been called Nebraska’s unofficial ambassador. See Nancy Hicks’ cover story on pages 16-17. We thank Justin Wan of the Lincoln Journal Star for taking this month's cover photo of Beermann in his office holding his hometown newspaper, the Dakota County Star.

