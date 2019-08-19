L Magazine

www.LMagazineLincoln.com

926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508

Advertising: 402-473-7421

beth.loop@lee.net

Subscriptions: 402-473-2680

Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291

mark.schwaninger@lee.net

PUBLISHER

Ava Thomas

EDITOR

Mark Schwaninger

DESIGNER

Eli Quinn

SALES SUPERVISOR

Beth Loop

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

Joanie Cradick

Larry L. Kubert

Susan Larson Rodenburg

John Mabry

Cynthia Peterson

Jim Winnerman

COLUMNISTS

Gary Bredehoft

Randy Bretz

Mari Lane Gewecke

John Mabry

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Our cover features (from left) Bill Roehrs, USA Pickleball Association district ambassador, and Jane Cech and Mark Nelson, USAPA ambassadors. Learn more about pickleball and its amazing growth in Lincoln in John Mabry’s cover story on pages 16-17. We thank Lincoln Journal Star photographer Gwyneth Roberts for shooting this month’s cover photo.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments