L Magazine
926 P St. • Lincoln, NE 68508
Advertising: 402-473-7421
Subscriptions: 402-473-2680
Editor: 402-473-2644 • Fax: 402-473-7291
PUBLISHER
Ava Thomas
EDITOR
Mark Schwaninger
DESIGNER
Eli Quinn
SALES SUPERVISOR
Beth Loop
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS
Joanie Cradick
Larry L. Kubert
Susan Larson Rodenburg
John Mabry
Cynthia Peterson
Jim Winnerman
COLUMNISTS
Gary Bredehoft
Randy Bretz
Mari Lane Gewecke
John Mabry
COVER PHOTOGRAPHY
Our cover features (from left) Bill Roehrs, USA Pickleball Association district ambassador, and Jane Cech and Mark Nelson, USAPA ambassadors. Learn more about pickleball and its amazing growth in Lincoln in John Mabry’s cover story on pages 16-17. We thank Lincoln Journal Star photographer Gwyneth Roberts for shooting this month’s cover photo.
L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, 926 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508.