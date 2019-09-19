Military service was a way of life for the seven sons of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Koenig. State record-keepers say that the brothers combined to tie a record for the largest representation in World War II by a Nebraska family.
“We were a military family,” reflected Lincoln resident Vince Koenig, a son of one of the brothers and a veteran in his own right. His dad, Alphonse, was a corporal who served a year in the European Theater as an artilleryman with the 65th Division.
The second oldest of the seven Koenig brothers, Cpl. Koenig was discharged in January 1946 and earned two battle stars. Alphonse Koenig later lived in Lincoln.
12 children
Adam Koenig operated the grain elevator in Spencer. He and his wife had 12 children – seven sons and five daughters. Times were tough for the Koenigs and other families during the Great Depression and World War II.
“As you can imagine, my dad’s family didn’t have much money,” Vince Koenig reflected recently, perusing some family archives with his wife, Charoyl, in their northwest Lincoln home.
“The military was not only a way to serve our country, it was a source of income during some very difficult economic times.”
The average monthly base pay for an enlisted serviceman from 1941 to 1945 was $71.33.
“My uncle Albin always wanted to be a dentist but couldn’t afford dental college,” said his Lincoln nephew. “My uncle Vincent (Albin’s twin brother) used his Navy money to help Albin through dental school.”
Albin Koenig went on to be a dental officer in the Navy and served in the Philippines for eight months.
His twin brother Vincent, a Storekeeper 3rd Class, served on the USS Holland and was transferred to the Asiatic Fleet, seeing action on the USS Houston.
Vincent Koenig was later wounded and transferred to the USS Pecos, which was sunk March 1, 1942. Vincent Koenig was declared dead on Dec. 15, 1945. His parents received the Presidential Citation for their son’s meritorious service.
Battle stars
The proud nephew looks back today and said the seven Koenig brothers combined to earn a plethora of awards.
“All seven earned battle stars,” he said. “Grandpa had two boxes filled with his sons’ medals.”
Master Sergeant Bernard (“Buddy”) Koenig saw action with the 8th Air Force in England, serving 11 months as an engineer and gunner on a B-17. He was shot down on his 25th mission over France.
“Buddy was later recognized with a ticker-tape parade in New York City,” his nephew said.
The other Koenig military men were: Army Staff Sergeant Lawrence Koenig, who earned two battle stars and the Presidential Citation; Electrician Mate 3rd Class Gregor Koenig, who earned eight battle stars; and Cpl. Norbert Koenig, having earned three battle stars.
“All told, we had two in the Army (Norbert and Vince’s dad, Alphonse), two in the Army Air Corps (Lawrence and Bernard), and three in the Navy (Albin, Vincent and Gregor).”
Another generation
Vince, 76, followed the footsteps of his dad and uncles and continued the Koenig military tradition by serving in the Navy from 1961 to 1965. Most of his time was spent serving on an escort ship sailing between San Diego and Seattle.
Vince’s dad, Alphonse, moved from Spencer to the Lincoln area in 1958. The only one of the Koenig brothers to move to the Lincoln area, Alphonse spent most of his life as a meat-cutter. He died in Lincoln in 1991.
Vince Koenig retired in 2009 from a 41-year career as a bridge supervisor for the State of Nebraska. Vince and Charoyl Koenig will mark their 53rd wedding anniversary July 30. They have four children and seven grandchildren.
Vince has two brothers – Bob, a Lincoln Pius X High School graduate and also a Navy veteran, and Rick, a UNL graduate who taught for many years at Norris High School – and a sister, Laurie Rodaway, who teaches English at Lincoln Pius X High School and is a former tennis coach for the Thunderbolts.