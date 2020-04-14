KOBE WEBSTER
KOBE WEBSTER

  • Updated
Western Illinois Indiana Basketball

Former Western Illinois guard Kobe Webster (10) controls the ball in front of Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) in the second half Nov. 5, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. 

Measurables: 6-feet, 170 pounds.

Position: Guard.

Date committed: March 14, 2020.

Immediately Eligible? Yes.

Years of eligibility: One.

Background: A big-time scorer in three seasons at Western Illinois, Webster comes to Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning his undergrad degree in three years. Webster averaged 17.1 points per game this season after averaging 17.0 last season and 15.9 as a freshman. He won't have to carry that same load in Lincoln, but he still gives the Huskers a 37% career three-point shooter.

