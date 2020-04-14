KOBE WEBSTER

Measurables: 6-feet, 170 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: March 14, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: One.
Background: A big-time scorer in three seasons at Western Illinois, Webster comes to Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning his undergrad degree in three years. Webster averaged 17.1 points per game this season after averaging 17.0 last season and 15.9 as a freshman. He won't have to carry that same load in Lincoln, but he still gives the Huskers a 37% career three-point shooter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!