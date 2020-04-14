KOBE KING
KOBE KING

Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) drives on Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) on Jan. 24 West Lafayette, Ind. King is expected to be one of five student-athletes signing with Nebraska on Wednesday.

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

Position: Guard.

Date committed: Feb. 26, 2020.

Immediately Eligible? No, but will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Years of eligibility: Two.

Background: King was Wisconsin's leading scorer before announcing Jan. 29 that he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games for the Badgers. In nine Big Ten games, his scoring average jumped to 12.6 points per game on 52% shooting, though he struggled from three-point range, shooting 25%.

