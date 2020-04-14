Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: Feb. 26, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No, but will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: King was Wisconsin's leading scorer before announcing Jan. 29 that he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games for the Badgers. In nine Big Ten games, his scoring average jumped to 12.6 points per game on 52% shooting, though he struggled from three-point range, shooting 25%.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!