Takeaway: You might have heard this one before — Nebraska got a commit that also runs track and field, with top marks in sprinting events. Track and field times have repeatedly led Matt Rhule and his NU coaching staff to future commits, and Lacy is no exception. A sub-10.8-second 100-meter dash time represented Lacy's top speed during his spring track season, and it's not all the three-star recruit brings to the table. He's also a tough runner between the tackles and has strong legs that are difficult to bring down. Just don't let Lacy hit the open field, though — because there's no catching up to him once he's gone.