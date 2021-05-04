Kevin Mendenhall always wanted to do something in the medical field, but didn't feel that his academic achievement would allow him into medical school. His friend who was going into nursing school, encouraged Kevin to join him. Twenty-four years later, Kevin has loved taking care of patients at CHI Health: Nebraska Heart Hospital and looks forward to coming to work every day.

There are two things that Kevin particularly loves about being a nurse. One is that every day is different and he thrives at each day's new challenges. The other is the relationships that he is able to grow with his patients. He is proud that he has the opportunity to get to know so many people and is constantly impressed at the fact that he gets to meet so many interesting and dynamic people in such a personal way.

"Patients especially love Kevin. We will have a patient come in that was at the hospital a year or two ago, and the patient will always remember Kevin and how well he cared for them." said his nominator. "Kevin is an exceptional nurse, going above and beyond for each patient he cares for."

