KEVIN BECERRIL

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: He scored 25 goals, including multiple matches with hat tricks, and had four assists for the state champion Packers.
What he’s known for: “Kevin never missed a penalty kick this entire season during a game or in a shootout, and was the player we leaned on in those type of leadership pressure situations. Kevin’s ability to hold the ball up top and distribute in high-pressure situations is what made him one of the best in the state.” — Omaha South coach Joe Maass