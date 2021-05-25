 Skip to main content
Keeping those in need connected to our community
Keeping those in need connected to our community

Keeping those in need connected to our community

Literacy Leadership is a nonprofit organization founded by Lee Enterprises Inc to support the advancement and promotion of literacy initiatives in the communities it serves. Lincoln area efforts are focused through the Lincoln Journal Star Newspapers in Education program.

Your donation allows us to provide newspapers to schools, hospice facilities, senior care facilities and shelters for the homeless and distressed. This program allows those in need the ability to stay connected to their community and helps teachers in creating informed citizens, educated leaders and co-workers for the future. 

100% of the proceeds go back into the Lincoln Area Community.

We can’t do it without your support!

Click here to Donate: https://www.givetolincoln.com/nonprofits/literacy-leadership

THANK YOU!

