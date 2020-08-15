KEAGAN JOHNSON

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WR, BELLEVUE WEST

6-1 | 190 | College: Iowa

Past Friday night highlights: The first-team Super-Stater’s shining moment actually came on a Tuesday night in Memorial Stadium last November when Johnson scored on a 49-yard touchdown reception and a 50-yard run in Bellevue West’s 35-0 win over Omaha Westside in the Class A state championship game. Johnson, a standout defensive back as a sophomore, emerged as a wide receiver threat last season, finishing with 52 receptions for 672 yards and eight TDs. He chose Iowa over Nebraska (where his father, Clester, played his college football), Iowa State, Kansas State and Wyoming.

Coach’s Friday night hype: “Keagan’s your rare combination of elite athleticism but also strength because of his offseason dedication to the weight room. He’s a solid 192 pounds without an ounce of body fat. You’re going to see an even more explosive player this season because of that.” — Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman

What makes Fridays so special: “It means a lot to go out in a Thunderbirds jersey like my dad and my older brothers. You just want to make everyone proud and try to uphold the legacy we’ve developed here the last seven years. I’m just not playing for myself.” — Johnson

