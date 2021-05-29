KAYMA CARPENTER

The details: She scored 31 goals, smashing the previous school record for goals in a season of 20 previously held by Jenna Cole and Ali Portell. Carpenter had four matches where she scored at least four goals.

Super-State moments: She scored three goals in the first half during a 5-0 win against Millard North, a team that would later reach the state finals. Against Lincoln Pius X, the Spartans trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining before Carpenter scored two quick goals for a 2-1 win in regulation. She scored two goals in a 6-4 win against Papillion-La Vista South in the first round of the state tournament.