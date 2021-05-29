 Skip to main content
KAYMA CARPENTER

  • Updated
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln East, 5.12

Lincoln East's Kayma Carpenter (bottom) tees up a shot as she's defended by Papillion-La Vista South's Kara Lang in the first half of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚

The details: She scored 31 goals, smashing the previous school record for goals in a season of 20 previously held by Jenna Cole and Ali Portell. Carpenter had four matches where she scored at least four goals.

Super-State moments: She scored three goals in the first half during a 5-0 win against Millard North, a team that would later reach the state finals. Against Lincoln Pius X, the Spartans trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining before Carpenter scored two quick goals for a 2-1 win in regulation. She scored two goals in a 6-4 win against Papillion-La Vista South in the first round of the state tournament.

