Kaya
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The mask mandate will expire as scheduled at the end of the day on Thursday, meaning people can go without masks in most indoor places.
- Updated
Ronald Thompkins appeared in two of the first three games in 2020 before fading into the background. He's now out of the program.
- Updated
The girls — 15, 12, 11 and 10 — were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and described multiple occasions of abuse over the past four years in Lincoln, a police spokesman said.
- Updated
A 38-year-old man told deputies the other driver pointed a gun at him along U.S. 34 in northwest Lincoln.
Scotts Bluff commissioners approved a special events permit to allow the Discovery Channel show's production team to use Highway 26 for four days between May 20 and June 6.
- Updated
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is a dreamer. He thinks big. A story from his days as Oregon's AD illustrates it as well as any other.
- Updated
Enhanced unemployment benefits may be a factor, but there are a number of other issues playing as much, if not more, of a role in keeping people out of the workforce, experts say.
- Updated
Police referred the boy to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possession of a defaced and stolen firearm and animal cruelty.
- Updated
It should be a wild last two weeks of the Big Ten baseball season; what happens after with the NCAA Tournament is anybody's guess.
- Updated
The late-night drone was spotted by several neighbors over the course of a week.