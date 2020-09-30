Kathy Boellstorff

Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?

Southeast Community College is working with its higher education partners, employers and local and state officials to address Nebraska’s skilled worker shortage. 94% of our graduates are employed or continue their education; 90% work in their field of study and 87% work in Nebraska. SCC trains six of 10 H3 occupations (e.g., high demand, high skill, high wage). SCC is constantly evaluating new opportunities and recently approved an Occupational Therapy Assistant program. Community colleges see a need/fill a need.

What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?

From the Equal Opportunity/Nondiscrimination Policy: "It is the policy of Southeast Community College to provide equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in all admission, attendance, and employment matters to all persons without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, national origin, ethnicity, veteran status, sexual orientation, disability, or other factors prohibited by law or College policy.”

SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?