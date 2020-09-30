Kathy Boellstorff

Age: 68
Occupation: Owner/operator of a dryland, diversified farming operation
Political party: Republican
Address: 62902 733 Road, Johnson
Website: None
Boellstorff has been a Southeast Community College board member since 2009 and she feels her priorities line up with the college's mission. She is currently enrolled in SCC's culinary arts program. She is a Nebraska LEAD Program fellow, graduated from Patricia Stevens Fashion Merchandising and Career College and has taken classes at Metro Community College and Peru State College. She's also a master beekeeper.
SCC is funded through state appropriations, property taxes and tuition. How should SCC balance the “three-legged stool” of funding to be a good partner to the state, responsible to taxpayers and affordable for students?
SCC’s budget is data-driven, fiscally responsible. SCC received 27.8% of the total state aid set by the Legislature and divided among the six community colleges in Nebraska. Property tax revenue originates from valuations determined by individual counties. SCC's fiscal year 2019-20 levy was 9.37 cents per $100 valuation: 7.37 cents general fund and 2 cents capital improvement. This levy is spread over taxpayers in 15 counties. Tuition revenue is based on enrollment and set at $108/credit hour. Scholarships amounted to more than $1.6 million in 2019-20.
Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?
Southeast Community College is working with its higher education partners, employers and local and state officials to address Nebraska’s skilled worker shortage. 94% of our graduates are employed or continue their education; 90% work in their field of study and 87% work in Nebraska. SCC trains six of 10 H3 occupations (e.g., high demand, high skill, high wage). SCC is constantly evaluating new opportunities and recently approved an Occupational Therapy Assistant program. Community colleges see a need/fill a need.
What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?
From the Equal Opportunity/Nondiscrimination Policy: "It is the policy of Southeast Community College to provide equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in all admission, attendance, and employment matters to all persons without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, national origin, ethnicity, veteran status, sexual orientation, disability, or other factors prohibited by law or College policy.”
SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?
A maximum of 2 cents per $100 valuation can be levied for the Capital Improvement Fund. A Facilities Master Plan was developed to assess current building conditions, project future needs, then prioritize and expand capacity to address those needs in the 15-county service area. I support renovating and modernizing our facilities, including a Crete Carriers diesel technology and welding building, six new learning centers, dormitories, classroom and health science buildings to accomplish a Path to Possible at SCC.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
As the incumbent, my priorities reflect the mission, vision, strategic plan, core values and goals of Southeast Community College. Our mission is to provide accessible, affordable educational opportunities for career and technical, academic transfer and continuing education programs. SCC values include excellence, integrity, innovation, inclusion, stewardship and accountability. I want to ensure that SCC meets the highest academic standards for our students, provides a skilled workforce for employers and fiscal accountability to the constituents in 15 counties.
